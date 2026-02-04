Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Starmer discussed Russia's attacks on Ukraine with Trump

Ua en ru
Publication time 4 February 2026 13:09
Starmer and Trump discussed Ukraine and the base at Diego Garcia
Keir Starmer. Photo: Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. The two leaders discussed two topics: the situation in Ukraine and the continued operation of the strategic military base at Diego Garcia.

This information was reported by the British government's press service.

Starmer discussed with Trump the cynical attacks by Russian troops on Ukraine

The leaders discussed Russia's nighttime attacks on Ukraine. Starmer emphasized Russia's strikes on Ukraine's critical national infrastructure.

 "Putin's fierce attacks on critical national infrastructure, including energy systems, were particularly depraved as temperatures dropped below -20C," the Prime Minister added.

The second part of the conversation concerned Diego Garcia and the United Kingdom's agreement to maintain control of the U.S.-British military base for national security reasons.

Recognizing the facility's strategic importance, the parties agreed that their governments would continue to coordinate closely to ensure the base's future operation. They also agreed to reconnect in the near future.

USA Donald Trump Ukraine shelling russia Keir Starmer
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
