Intelligence chief Budanov moves to lead presidential office

Intelligence chief Budanov moves to lead presidential office

Ua en ru
Publication time 2 January 2026 19:13
Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov moves to lead Zelensky's office
Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Kyrylo Budanov, the youngest Chief of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, accepted the offer from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to become the head of the Office of the President. He said that it is both an honor and a responsibility.

Kyrylo Budanov announced this on X on Friday, January 2. 

Advertisement

The new head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Budanov stated that he accepted the president's offer:

"I will continue to serve Ukraine. The position of Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine is another line of responsibility before the state. It is both an honor and a profound commitment, especially at this decisive moment in our country’s history, to focus on issues critical to Ukraine’s strategic security," Budanov wrote.

He thanked his fellow soldiers and the entire Defense Intelligence team for their collaboration. Budanov said that the main goals are to continue defeating the enemy, protecting Ukraine, and working towards achieving a just peace. 

Read more:

Volodymyr Zelensky Office of the President appointment Kyrylo Budanov personnel changes
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
