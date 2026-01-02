Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov moves to lead Zelensky's office

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Kyrylo Budanov, the youngest Chief of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, accepted the offer from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to become the head of the Office of the President. He said that it is both an honor and a responsibility.

Kyrylo Budanov announced this on X on Friday, January 2.

Advertisement

The new head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Budanov stated that he accepted the president's offer:

"I will continue to serve Ukraine. The position of Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine is another line of responsibility before the state. It is both an honor and a profound commitment, especially at this decisive moment in our country’s history, to focus on issues critical to Ukraine’s strategic security," Budanov wrote.

He thanked his fellow soldiers and the entire Defense Intelligence team for their collaboration. Budanov said that the main goals are to continue defeating the enemy, protecting Ukraine, and working towards achieving a just peace.

I have accepted the proposal of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to head the Office of the President. I will continue to serve Ukraine.



The position of Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine is another line of responsibility before the state. It is both an… — Chief of Ukrainian Defence Intelligence (@ChiefDI_Ukraine) January 2, 2026

Read more: