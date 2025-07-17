Ukraine's Yermak thanked Kellogg for his visit — video

Andriy Yermak and Keith Kellogg. Photo: Andriy Yermak's Telegram

The Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, announced the results of his meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg, which took place on July 16. The politician thanked the general for his visit to Ukraine.

The Head of the Office of the President wrote about it on his Telegram.

Yermak thanked Kellogg for his visit

The Head of the Office of the President noted that the meeting with Donald Trump's Special Envoy was productive. In particular, the politicians discussed joint projects between Ukraine and the United States, improving our country's defense capabilities, and increasing pressure on the Russian Federation.

"Thanks to the U.S. President's Special Envoy, General Keith Kellogg, for visiting Ukraine. We talked about and worked through a lot of important stuff in a really organised and constructive way, and we'll keep moving towards strengthening our defence capabilities, joint projects, and putting more pressure on Putin for peace and justice. We are grateful for everything you are doing for Ukraine. Our leaders share a common vision — peace through strength," Yermak wrote.

As a reminder, Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on Monday, July 14. During his visit, the general and Andriy Yermak visited the Child Rights Protection Center as part of the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

In addition, during his meeting with Kellogg, Kyrylo Budanov shared information about Russia's plans until 2036.