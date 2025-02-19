Kellogg’s visit to Kyiv — the main points from the meeting with the Office of the President

Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak and the United States Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg. Photo: Office of the President

The United States President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, February 19, for his working visit. The Head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, met with him.

Yermak reported it on Telegram.

Kellogg’s visit to Ukraine on February 19

"Today, I was pleased to welcome the United States President’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, to Kyiv. It was his first meeting during his visit, and I am grateful to him for coming to Ukraine in this difficult time — we appreciate it," Yermak wrote.

He noted that it was important for us that Kellogg received full information about the front and the resilience of Ukrainians. Therefore, briefings on the situation on the battlefield from the military command and local commanders would be important.

The Head of the Office of the President emphasized that Ukraine counts on continued support from the United States and wants relations between the two countries to remain open. He told Kellogg that it was important how this war would end.

The meeting between the delegation of the United States and the Office of the President. Photo: Office of the President

"Russia is always manipulating information, trying to sow division, lie to set us against each other. The principle of nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine is crucial," Yermak said.

He added that Ukraine is interested in a strategic, long-term, and comprehensive partnership with the United States, but at the same time, we need security guarantees, defense, and economic partnership.

Earlier, Kellogg stated that the war in Ukraine would not have started "if Trump had been the President".

And the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that he would go to the front with Kellogg to show him what was happening there.