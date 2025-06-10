Yermak met Lithuanian FM in Kyiv — new sanctions on Russia?

Andriy Yermak meets with the Lithuanian delegation in Kyiv. Photo: president.gov.ua

On Monday, June 9, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Kęstutis Budrys. The parties discussed military support and strengthening sanctions against Russia.

It was reported on the official website of the President of Ukraine.

What did Yermak and Budris discuss?

"Andriy Yermak thanked Lithuania for its defense assistance to Ukraine. The continuation of military support from partners was one of the key topics of discussion. Particular attention was given to strengthening sanctions against Russia," it is said in the report.

Yermak noted Lithuania's consistent support for the sanctions policy and stressed that it is important that the 18th EU package contains sanctions against the banking and energy sectors, the shadow fleet, and secondary restrictions. According to him, the sanctions will be particularly effective if coordinated with the United States, Norway, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The Head of the Office of the President also informed the Lithuanian Foreign Minister about the meetings held during the Ukrainian delegation's visit to Washington, and emphasized that the United States' support for Ukraine remains at a high level.

"In addition, Andriy Yermak and Kęstutis Budrys discussed Ukraine's EU integration and the opening of negotiating clusters. The Head of the President's Office thanked Lithuania for its position in support of accelerating Ukraine's accession to the European Union," it was added on the website of the President.

As a reminder, on Monday, June 9, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Kęstutis Budrys, arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

