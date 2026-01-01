Robert De Niro congratulates Ukraine on New Year and voices support

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro. Photo: Getty Images

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro sent New Year's greetings to Ukraine. He wished Ukrainians long-awaited peace, freedom, and safety in the new year.

The video was posted on De Niro's Instagram page.

Robert De Niro sends powerful New Year greeting to Ukraine

In his New Year's greeting, De Niro expressed his warm wishes to the Ukrainian people. On behalf of his family, he wished us long-awaited peace, freedom, and personal security.

"In this holiday season, my family and I wish you comfort, joy, security, freedom, and peace. With love. Slava Ukraini!" the actor said.

It should be noted that the Hollywood actor and director has publicly supported Ukraine and condemned Russian aggression multiple times.

