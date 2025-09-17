NATO allies to buy US weapons under historic Ukraine aid deal

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

The White House has confirmed new assistance for Ukraine under the PURL program.

This was reported by a senior US administration official anonymously to Suspilne on Wednesday, September 17.

Assistance for Ukraine from the United States

The official noted that the agreement, which the White House called "historic," would open up the possibility for NATO allies to purchase weapons from the United States.

"This will bring billions of dollars to the US defense industry and support President Trump's agenda of encouraging Europe to take greater responsibility for its own defense," he said.

According to him, the Pentagon supported the first arms sale as part of the "America First" policy and efforts to end the war.

