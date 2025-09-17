Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky reveals Russia’s four new offensive directions

Zelensky reveals Russia’s four new offensive directions

Ua en ru
Publication time 17 September 2025 18:51
New Russian offensives identified — Zelensky lists targeted areas
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: still from the video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about Russia's new offensive operations. According to Zelensky, the occupiers have chosen four main directions.

The Ukrainian leader said this at a press conference with the President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola on Wednesday, September 17.

Advertisement

New offensive operations of the Russian Federation

"Four main directions were chosen by Russia according to all documents, all intelligence data. We did not know only the sequence, but it was happening," Zelensky said.

He named the directions:

  • Sumy;
  • Novopavlivka;
  • Pokrovsk;
  • Zaporizhzhia.

According to him, the Sumy operation failed. The occupiers suffered heavy losses, in particular in personnel. Currently, Russia has abandoned this direction and moved troops to another.

"They will be left with two operations. In our opinion, due to the successful steps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, they have lost a lot of personnel in order to make these two operations stronger. I think that today they will not have enough forces for mass operations," Zelensky added.

Read more:

In military uniform — Putin spotted at ‘Zapad-2025’ exercises

EU Commission President, Trump discussed Russia sanctions

Volodymyr Zelensky war Ukraine occupiers russia offensive
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
