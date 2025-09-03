Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Heavy shelling in Zaporizhzhia region results in one fatality

Heavy shelling in Zaporizhzhia region results in one fatality

Publication time 3 September 2025 09:22
A 62-year-old man killed in Polohy district following attacks
Shelling. Illustrative photo: Los Angeles Times

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out more than 400 strikes on 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, using aircraft, drones, multiple rocket launchers, and artillery. A 62-year-old man was killed in Polohy district, and dozens of homes and farm buildings were damaged.

This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram on Wednesday, September 3.

Heavy shelling in Zaporizhzhia region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out six airstrikes on Huliaipole, Uspenivka, Poltavka, and Chervone. In addition, 239 drones of various types, mostly FPV, targeted Bohatyrivka, Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novoselivka.

"As a result of the attack in Polohy district, a 62-year-old local resident was killed. Thirty-five reports of damage to private homes, apartments, farm buildings, and vehicles have been received," the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported.

The occupiers also used multiple rocket launchers four times against Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, and Chervone, and carried out 159 artillery strikes across several communities.

Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
