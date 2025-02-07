Greenland's ruling party is ready to start talks about independence

People walk in the city of Nuuk in Greenland. Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

The leader of Greenland's ruling party, Siumut, Erik Jensen, made a statement that Greenland should be declared independent as soon as possible. At the same time, the country's inhabitants should vote for or against such a decision in a referendum. The referendum could be held at the same time as the parliamentary elections.

This was stated by Erik Jensen in an interview with the Danish edition of DR.

Greenland is ready to activate Article 21

The party was divided over the initiative of MPs Aki-Mathilde Hoeg-Dam, Doris J. Jensen and Kuno Fenker to activate Article 21 of the Home Rule Act, which describes the procedure for Greenland's secession from Denmark. Now Jensen herself has endorsed this approach, emphasizing that a referendum could be an important step towards independence.

Previously, the party insisted that the issue of sovereignty should first undergo a legal review by the relevant commission. Now, however, the Siumut leader has agreed to simultaneously activate Article 21 and begin negotiations with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

According to Jensen, Greenland's independence will be the main theme of his party's election campaign. He emphasized that in addition to the commission's work, concrete political steps can be taken, including the start of a negotiation process with the Danish government.

Parliamentary elections in Greenland are scheduled for March 11, and the issue of independence will be one of the main topics of the campaign.

As a reminder, the newly elected US President Donald Trump intended to buy Greenland, which caused a strong reaction in Denmark.

The European Parliament called on Greenland to join the EU as soon as possible.