The US might take military action against Mexico — Hegseth made a statement

US soldier stands near the border wall between the United States and Mexico. Photo: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

In his first conversation with Mexico's top military leaders, newly appointed US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth issued a stern warning. According to him, if the Mexican authorities do not take decisive action against the collusion between the government and drug cartels, the US military is ready to act independently.

This was reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

Relations between the US and Mexico have become significantly strained

The sources told reporters that Mexican officials were shocked by the remarks, which they took as an indication of a possible US military operation in their country.

If Mexico does not show significant progress, Trump intends to impose a 25% tariff on Mexican goods starting March 4. The sanctions will also affect Canada and China. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed hope that the parties would be able to reach a compromise in three days.

Although Mexican authorities have already extradited 29 drug cartel leaders to the United States and sent 10,000 troops to guard the border, Washington is demanding new measures.

The sources added that during the meetings in Washington, Mexican officials briefed their American counterparts, including Hegseth, on measures to combat the fentanyl trade. The US State Department called the meetings "a new phase in bilateral security cooperation".

Reaction of the authorities and military in Mexico

The possibility of military action has caused panic among Mexican generals who remember the historical conflicts between the two countries, including the Mexican-American War of 1846.

Participants in the discussion concluded that U.S. military intervention in Mexico would have serious consequences, including worsening economic problems and the severing of bilateral trade relations, border closures, increased violence, and mass protests in the U.S. and Mexico. It could also undermine cooperation in the fight against drugs.

On the same day, two dozen US congressmen issued a resolution condemning any US military action in Mexico without the consent of Congress and the Mexican authorities. The document stresses that any military intervention could have serious political and economic consequences for both countries.

At the end of January, Donald Trump declared a state of emergency on the border with Mexico.

A month ago, Donald Trump announced that he would impose tariffs on Mexico, China and Canada.