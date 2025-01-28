Mirage 2000-5 for Ukraine — France to deliver fighters in March

Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets. Photo: French Air Force

France will hand over fourth-generation Mirage 2000-5 multi-role fighters to Ukraine by the end of March 2025. Ukrainian pilots and mechanics have completed flight training on this type of aircraft.

This was announced by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Sud Radio.

Mirage 2000-5 aircraft for Ukraine

The minister said that Ukrainian pilots and mechanics have completed flight training on these fighters, so France is ready to hand over the Mirage 2000 in the coming months.

"French Mirages will soon be flying over Ukraine. At the end of the quarter, as announced by the President of the Republic", Barro said.

What is known about Mirage 2000 fighters

The Mirage 2000 is a French multirole fighter-attack aircraft developed by Dassault Aviation in the 1970s. This aircraft was designed as a fourth-generation light fighter. It is known for its maneuverability, versatility and modern technology.

The fighter has a maximum speed of 2500 km/h and a range of up to 1550 km without refueling (depending on the version and configuration).

The Mirage 2000 is in service with the armies of many countries, including France, India, Taiwan, Greece, the UAE, Brazil and others.

In October, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that France would provide Ukraine with fighter jets.

We also wrote about what is known about the Mirage 2000 fighter jet and what makes it special.