Europeans believe Trump will not impose new sanctions against Russia

On Thursday, September 4, US President Donald Trump held a tense phone call with European leaders. The White House chief accused Europeans of buying Russian oil, and it remains unclear whether he plans to impose sanctions against Russia.

This was reported by Bild.

What happened during Trump’s call with European leaders

According to the report, Trump accused European countries of buying Russian oil and thereby supporting Russia’s war machine.

However, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen rejected this claim, noting that since the start of the full-scale invasion, EU countries have significantly reduced oil imports from Russia. During the conversation, Trump was informed that only Hungary and Slovakia remain regular buyers of Russian oil.

At the same time, Trump’s special representative Steve Witkoff also accused Europe of purchasing Russian oil, particularly through India.

When the discussion turned to sanctions against Russia, European leaders attempted to coordinate joint actions with Trump. They proposed sending their representatives to Washington within 48 hours to form a working group on sanctions. It is unclear whether the US president accepted this proposal.

According to Bild, the European side does not expect Trump to impose sanctions on Russia, even after Thursday’s phone call.

