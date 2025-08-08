Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day EU approves over €3 billion in aid for Ukraine — prime minister

EU approves over €3 billion in aid for Ukraine — prime minister

Publication time 8 August 2025 19:21
EU Council approves €3 billion for Ukraine to support reform efforts — PM says
Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's prime minister. Photo: Facebook/Yulia Svyrydenko

The European Union Council approved an additional payment of €3 billion for Ukraine as part of the Ukraine Facility. 

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced this on X on August 8.

Ukraine receives aid from the EU

Svyrydenko explained that the European Council approved providing €3.056 billion to Ukraine through the Ukraine Facility today.

"Another clear signal of confidence in our reform path and in our ability to ensure stability even in the most difficult times. We thank Denmark for its presidency of the Council and its steadfast support. Every decision to stand with Ukraine brings us closer to a strong nation in a united Europe," wrote Prime Minister.

Zelensky and IMF’s Georgieva talk new financial aid for Ukraine

Zelensky and Tusk discuss joint defense and EU membership

