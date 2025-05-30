Trump may abandon Ukraine — Bolton gives reason

US leader Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Former White House Security advisor John Bolton explained why Donald Trump, the leader of the United States, may abandon Ukraine. According to Bolton, the reason is the Nobel Peace Prize.

Bolton made this statement in an interview with El País on Friday, May 30.

Trump cares about the Nobel Peace Prize

Bolton believes Trump will abandon his peace plans for Ukraine and focus on another hot spot where he can quickly achieve results.

"All Trump wants is the Nobel Peace Prize. He's wanted it ever since it was awarded to Barack Obama — undeservedly, in his opinion. Whether he gets it for Ukraine, the Middle East, or mediating between India and Pakistan doesn't matter," he said.

The former White House advisor noted that, during his first term, Trump had to consider the political consequences of his decisions.

This is why his advisors were able to restrain some of his more radical steps by convincing him that they could be harmful.

The situation is different now, however, as Trump will not seek a third presidential term.

"He doesn't care about the political consequences. Republicans in Congress may pay a high price in the midterm elections for his decisions, but he has stopped taking that into account. He cares about his own reputation and what will be said about him in the future, but not the short-term political consequences," Bolton added.

Earlier, it was reported that Some Republicans in Congress and White House advisors are urging US President Donald Trump to impose new sanctions on Russia.

In March, Republican Congressman Darrell Issa announced his intention to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.