Exhuming Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy to begin in spring 2025 — Ambassador

The exhumation of Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy will begin in the spring of 2025. The work will be carried out by the Ukrainian and Polish sides.

This was stated by Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar in an interview with TVN24.

According to Bodnar, the work will be carried out by specialists from a Ukrainian company that has the necessary license. At the same time, the Polish side will also participate in the exhumation.

"According to Ukrainian law, it must be a Ukrainian company with a license. The Polish side already got such a partner. I don't want to name it, but cooperation with the Ukrainian institution is developing. It has all the permits. When the joint team goes and starts digging, we will inform the community through the Ministers of Culture," he said.

When asked if the trial would take place in April, the ambassador replied that it would be in the spring, but the exact month was unknown.

"We are planning to exhume the victims of the Volyn tragedy in the spring in the first place for which we have already received permission, i.e. in Puzhnyky. Now we are also working to make a decision on all other places on Ukrainian and Polish territory," ambassador added.

Bodnar clarified that the Polish Minister of Culture had informed him that 14 other applications were awaiting a decision on the Ukrainian side. Only one has been considered as it meets all the requirements. Other applications will be considered after submission of all documents, reports on previous work and updated applications.

As a reminder, Kyiv and Warsaw have exchanged lists of places to search for and exhume the remains of "victims of mutual historical conflicts".

We also wrote that on January 27, Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Poland on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.