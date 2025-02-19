Drone attack on an oil refinery in Samara region of Russia on February 19 — Details

Our social media:

Oil refinery in Samara region of Russia is under attack — Video

19 February 2025 08:21
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Fire at a refinery in the Samara region. Photo: Russian media
Powerful explosions were heard in the Samara region of Russia on the night of February 19, as reported by Astra. It is known that drones attacked Syzran oil refinery.

Attack on a refinery in the Samara region

The head of the region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, said that the Syzran refinery had been attacked. Operational and emergency services are currently working at the site.

It is known that this refinery is part of Rosneft group.

On the night of February 10, unidentified drones attacked Krasnodar and the Afip oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Territory. The company has an annual capacity of 6.25 million tons of oil.

Earlier, on the night of February 6, Ukraine struck the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. The airfield is known to be used to store and launch Shahed attack drones into Ukraine.

war explosion oil russia unmanned vehicle
