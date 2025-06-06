Donald Trump's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg. Photo: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

Meaghan Mobbs, the daughter of Keith Kellogg, Special Envoy to the Administration of the President of the United States Donald Trump, reacted to Russia's massive night attack on Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities. In her post on social media, she ironically addressed her father.

Meaghan Mobbs wrote about it on the social network X.

Keith Kellogg's daughter criticised Russia

"Loud night in Kyiv, Dad! I get the strange feeling the Russians don't want peace," Keith Kellogg's daughter.

Comments by Meaghan Mobbs. Photo: screenshot

Mobbs emphasized that Kremlin propaganda tries to present Moscow's actions as a response to Ukraine's actions, but in fact, the strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine were preceded by ruthless attacks by Russians on civilians.

"Russia wants you to believe it's striking back, but Ukraine's precision strikes occurred in response to relentless Russian attacks on civilians and only after Putin refused a ceasefire. He only wants more war, and all of Ukraine", Meaghan Mobbs wrote.

Meaghan Mobbs is the Head of the RT Weatherman Foundation, the charity that has been actively supporting Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The foundation has set up the logistics center on the Romanian-Ukrainian border, from which it coordinates the delivery of medical aid to hospitals in Ukraine.

As a reminder, Donald Trump recently made the statement about the war in Ukraine and also spoke about which side of the "conflict" he supports.

Earlier, Donald Trump's Special Envoy, Keith Kellogg, ambiguously commented on the SBU's Operation Spiderweb, which involved strikes on Russian airfields.