"Really weird!" Trump blasts Time cover despite positive story

The leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has criticized Time magazine for its unfortunate cover photo. According to him, the photo is probably the worst ever.

Donald Trump wrote about this on the social network TruthSocial on Tuesday, October 14.

Trump's photo on the cover of Time

The issue of the magazine with Trump on the cover was dedicated to the truce between Israel and Hamas. It emphasized the role of the US leader in the process.

What Trump says

The American president noted that the magazine wrote a pretty good article about him, but the photo was the worst ever.

"They "disappeared" my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why? " Trump added.

Trump's post. Photo: screenshot

