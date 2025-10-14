Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Donald Trump calls out Time magazine over "weird" cover image

Donald Trump calls out Time magazine over "weird" cover image

Publication time 14 October 2025 14:22
"Really weird!" Trump blasts Time cover despite positive story
Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

The leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has criticized Time magazine for its unfortunate cover photo. According to him, the photo is probably the worst ever.

Donald Trump wrote about this on the social network TruthSocial on Tuesday, October 14.

Trump's photo on the cover of Time

The issue of the magazine with Trump on the cover was dedicated to the truce between Israel and Hamas. It emphasized the role of the US leader in the process.

Trump's photo on the cover of Time
Time magazine. Photo: instagram.com/time/

What Trump says

The American president noted that the magazine wrote a pretty good article about him, but the photo was the worst ever.

"They "disappeared" my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why? " Trump added.

Trump's photo on the cover of Time
Trump's post. Photo: screenshot

Read more:

Trump signs Gaza peace deal with Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar

Netanyahu hails Trump as "a Colossus" in Israeli history

USA Israel Donald Trump HAMAS photo
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
