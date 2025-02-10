The eldest son of Donald Trump — what does Donald Trump Jr. look like and what does he do?

Donald Trump Jr. Photo: from open sources

U.S. President Donald Trump has five children. His first child was a son named after his father, Donald Trump Jr. He is now 47 years old, an entrepreneur and TV host.

Biography and career of Donald Trump Jr.

The eldest son of President Donald Trump was born in 1977 and is now 47 years old. His mother was Czech model Ivanka Trump, who died at the age of 73. His parents got divorced in 1992.

Ivanka and Donald Trump's family. Photo: screenshot

As a student, he fished, worked as a bartender, and went skiing. In 2000, Trump Jr. graduated from college and immediately began building a career. He started with construction projects and worked his way up to investing in retirement accounts and gold. He is currently an entrepreneur as well as a television host. His television career began with the reality show The Apprentice.

Donald Trump Jr. Photo: from open sources

As for his political life, he actively participates in his father's election campaigns, campaigning for the Republicans.

He often posts photos with his father on social media, sometimes poking fun at him. After Trump's quote about immigrants eating cats and dogs went viral, his son posted an AI-generated photo with the caption: "Save our pets!!!!!"

Donald Trump's son generated his photo using AI. Photo: Twitter Donald Trump Jr.

He leads a very active and wealthy life. His social media photos prove it. Who else in America can eat fast food on a plane surrounded by the most influential people in the United States?

Donald Trump eats McDonald's on board a private jet. Photo: Twitter Donald Trump Jr.

Personal life of Donald Trump Jr.

He had a wife, Vanessa, with whom he had five children. Interestingly, he also named one of his sons in his honor and he is called Donald Trump III.

Donald Trump Jr. with his wife Vanessa. Photo: from open sources

Donald Trump Jr. with his children. Photo: open source

However, he divorced his wife in 2018 and began dating the American TV host Kimberly Guilfoyle. But after the elections in 2024, it was reported that the couple had broken up.

Trump's son with girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. Photo: from open sources

Donald Trump with Kimberly Guilfoyle. Photo: from open sources

Trump Jr.'s website

In the U.S., almost every politician and public figure has their own website with services. Donald Trump Jr. is no exception.

His books can be purchased on his website, and he writes about politics, including Joe Biden, emphasizing his family's self-interest. In general, he criticizes Biden's policies, which is not surprising, since he was his father's rival.

Books by Donald Trump Jr. Photo: screenshot

The man also created his own merchandise — shirts and dishes with his face.

Donald Trump Jr.'s merchandise. Photo: screenshot

