The Davos World Forum — the new agenda for the second day

The second day of the World Economic Forum is underway in Davos, Switzerland, against the backdrop of escalating international challenges. The forum's agenda is increasingly focused on global security, the resilience of the world economy, and the role of key states amid multifaceted crises. Organizers and participants describe the main event of the day as the participation of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Day two of the Davos summit: what's on the agenda

According to the forum's program, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a special address to participants at 2:00 p.m. Davos time. In addition to his speech, the U.S. president plans to hold a series of political and diplomatic meetings with European leaders and representatives of other countries who have arrived in Davos to take part in the forum.

In general, the second day will focus on several significant international issues. One such issue is Greenland, a topic of ongoing discussion due to the United States' desire to strengthen its presence and influence in the region.

Meanwhile, the idea of establishing a "Board of Peace" led by Donald Trump is under active discussion.

