Trump ally Charlie Kirk shot at Utah valley university event — video

Charlie Kirk, American conservative political activist, author, and founder of Turning Point USA, blogger and host of The Charlie Kirk Show podcast was shot at an event in Utah. As of 12:48 pm PT, it was reported that Kirk died in a hospital.

This was reported by The Guardian on Wednesday, September 10.

Trump asks for prayers for Charlie Kirk after shooting at Utah university

Donald Trump has posted on Truth Social about the shooting at Utah Valley University.

"We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!," the president wrote.

Kirk's shooting — what is known

The shooting occurred while Kirk was performing under a tent in the courtyard of Utah Valley University. He was there as part of the "American Comeback" tour organized by the Utah Valley chapter of TPUSA.

TPUSA's press office confirmed with Fox News that Kirk was shot, and later died in hospital.

What is Charlie Kirk known for?

Kirk was known for his active support of right-wing and conservative movements in the United States. He spoke on topics such as politics, education, and culture. In particular, he opposed sending weapons to Ukraine.

He was best known as the founder of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit organization that promotes conservative ideas among college students. Kirk has 5.2 million followers on X and 7.3 million on TikTok. Kirk also was an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump.

The shooter was detained

Later, the media reported that the shooter had been detained.

