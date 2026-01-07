Budanov signals progress as Paris talks advance toward peace

Kyrylo Budanov arrived with a delegation at the Élysée Palace in Paris. Photo: Getty Images

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, spoke about important negotiations in Paris. These negotiations aim to achieve lasting peace and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.

Budanov announced this on X.

Talks in Paris

Budanov noted that the negotiations will continue on January 7th to achieve a lasting peace. Ukraine will be provided with reliable security guarantees. However, not all information from the negotiations can be made public.

Budanov emphasized that tangible results have already been achieved and that further work is ongoing. He assured us that Ukrainian national interests will be protected.

