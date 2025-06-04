Britain to provide Ukraine with 100,000 drones

British Defense Secretary John Healey. Photo: united24media

UK Defense Secretary John Healey issued a statement regarding increased support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's ongoing aggression. During his address to international partners, Healey emphasized that Ukraine's victory hinges on sustained, coordinated, and accelerated support from its allies.

Healey made these remarks at the Ramstein meeting on Wednesday, June 4.

What are Britain's plans for military support of Ukraine?

The United Kingdom plans to significantly increase its supply of drones to the Ukrainian military. If London handed over 10,000 drones to Kyiv in 2024, they may provide 100,000 in by April 2026.

"The UK is stepping up its support for Ukraine by delivering hundreds of thousands more drones this year and completing a major milestone in the delivery of critical artillery ammunition," Defense Secretary John Healey said in a statement.

Additionally, Healey expressed support for the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition. Since the beginning of the year, Britain has delivered over 140,000 artillery shells to Ukraine.

The UK continues to train the Ukrainian military on its territory and abroad. About £250 million has been allocated for this purpose in 2025.

"As long as Putin's brutality continues, so must our support. We must provide Ukrainians with everything they need to continue fighting," said the Defense Secretary.

John Healey concluded by emphasizing that the war in Ukraine is not just Ukraine's affair, but a battle for the security of Europe and future generations.

