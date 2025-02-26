Day of Crimean Tatar resistance to Russia — History of the struggle

Crimean Tatars' struggle against Russia. Photo: Ukrinform/Arvidas Semetas

On Wednesday, February 26, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Resistance against the Russian Occupation of Crimea. On this day 11 years ago, Crimean Tatars and pro-Ukrainian activists protested outside the Parliament of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea against an extraordinary session that was supposed to discuss Crimea's secession from Ukraine. The session did not take place, but the next morning the Russian military seized the main administrative buildings.

In this Novyny.LIVE report, we will tell you about the Crimean Tatars' resistance to the Russian occupation.

Resistance nine years ago

After the Revolution of Dignity, the shooting of the Heavenly Hundred, and the escape of former President Viktor Yanukovych, pro-Russian sentiment in Crimea intensified. The peninsula's leadership openly declared its intention to consider secession from Ukraine, and the Russian military began to move actively in the region.

On February 25, 2014, about 400 pro-Russian activists blocked the building of the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, demanding an extraordinary session to put a referendum on Crimea's independence on the agenda. The session was scheduled for the next day.

On February 26, 2014, two rallies were held near the building of the Supreme Council of Crimea. The first one was organized by the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, the Euromaidan-Crimea initiative, members of the Salvation Army NGO, representatives of the Congress of Ukrainian Nationalists, fans of the Tavria football club from Simferopol, and pro-Ukrainian activists. At the same time, they were opposed by members of the Russian Unity party, the Crimean People's Militia, Cossack organizations, and pro-Russian activists.

Resistance to the Russian occupation of Crimea. Photo: Ukrinform/Arvidas Semetas

The clashes left two people dead and several others injured. However, supporters of Ukraine's unity managed to push back the pro-Russian demonstrators and take control of the square near the Crimean parliament.

The scheduled session was canceled. The February 26 rally was a vivid manifestation of Crimean resistance to occupation and forced Russia to resort to a military scenario to seize the peninsula. The very next morning, security forces entered the Crimean government buildings.

After the beginning of the temporary Russian occupation, the criminal prosecution of pro-Ukrainian rally participants began. In June 2014, the so-called "Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Republic of Crimea" initiated a "criminal case" for the death of two rally participants due to negligence. In 2015, another case was opened "on the fact of organizing and participating in mass riots on February 26, 2014, near the building of the Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea".

Resistance now

After the full-scale invasion began, harassment became even more widespread. In April 2022, the self-proclaimed "authorities" established a high ("yellow") level of terrorist threat in Crimea, which remains in effect to this day.

But the intensification of repression has not led to the disappearance of the resistance; on the contrary, it has given it a powerful impetus.

On December 18, the Czech Senate officially recognized the mass deportation of Crimean Tatars as an act of genocide.

In December, the Security Service of Ukraine published a video of the maritime drones practiced on Russian aircraft and boats in the Kerch Bay. The enemy suffered significant losses in men and equipment.