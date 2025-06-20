Iran strikes near Microsoft office in Israel — photos

The aftermath of Iran's missile attack on Israel. Photo: REUTERS/Itai Ron

On the night of June 20, Iran launched a missile attack on Israel. Air alerts sounded in several areas of the country, and an Iranian missile landed near the Microsoft office in Beersheba.

The Times of Israel and CNN reported this.

A missile struck near the Microsoft office

According to media reports, Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles again on June 20. As a result, at least 18 people were injured in Beersheba. As you know, an Iranian missile fell near the Microsoft building.

The scene of an Iranian ballistic missile impact in the southern city of Beersheba, June 20, 2025. Photo: Magen David Adom

The explosion occurred near several apartment buildings, setting several cars on fire. Rescuers and medics are currently working at the scene. They are providing the victims with all the necessary assistance.

An emergency worker at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Beersheba, June 20, 2025. Photo:

Magen David Adom

"We arrived quickly at the scene with large forces – intensive care units, ambulances, and motorcycles – and saw thick smoke, cars on fire, and visible destruction in one of the buildings, along with damage to additional apartments," MDA paramedic Dvir Ben Ze’ev said.

As a reminder, the US Congress has registered the resolution prohibiting Donald Trump from interfering in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

And Israel believes that the leader of the United States may decide to attack the underground uranium enrichment plant in Iran.