An-26 crash near Chuhuiv — what is known

Wreckage of the An-26 plane that crashed on September 25, 2020, near Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Today, September 25, marks the anniversary of the An-26 military transport plane crash, one of the deadliest incidents in the history of Ukrainian aviation. In the evening of 2020, an aircraft from the Kharkiv National Air Force University crashed near Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region, claiming the lives of almost the entire crew and cadets on board.

An-26 crash anniversary near Chuhuiv

Today, September 25, Ukraine observes the anniversary of the An-26 military plane disaster near Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, in 2020. The tragedy killed 26 cadets and officers, while one cadet survived with severe burns.

An-26 aircraft. Photo: Aleksandr Markin

Timeline of the An-26 Crash near Chuhuiv

September 25, 2020, around 8:45 p.m. EST – An An-26 aircraft takes off for a training flight with 27 people on board: 7 crew members and 20 cadets from the Ukrainian Air Force University.

8:50 p.m. EST – The crew reports a failure of the left engine but is still cleared to attempt landing.

8:55 p.m. EST – During the landing approach, the aircraft loses control and crashes near the Kharkiv–Chuhuiv highway, about 2 km from the airfield, causing a fire.

9:00 p.m. EST – Rescue teams arrive at the scene. They find 25 deceased and one critically injured cadet. Another cadet dies in the hospital a few days later.

Outcome – A total of 26 people died; the sole survivor was cadet Vyacheslav Zolochevskyi, who suffered burns over more than 90% of his body.

Crash site of the An-26 near Chuhuiv. Photo: Anton Avizhas

Investigation into the An-26 Crash near Chuhuiv

The commission concluded that the crash resulted from a combination of technical failures and violations of flight procedures, including:

failure of one of the sensors in the engine control system;

inadequate crew preparation for the flight;

university leadership errors in planning and overseeing training operations.

The investigation lasted several years. Officials from the Kharkiv National Air Force University, commanders, and military personnel responsible for the aircraft’s operation were among those charged.

Remembering the Victims of the An-26 crash near Chuhuiv

Each year on the anniversary of the tragedy, commemorative events are held near the crash site and in Kharkiv. Families and loved ones lay flowers at memorial plaques, and the names of the fallen cadets and officers are read aloud.

A memorial marker stands in Chuhuiv, and the Air Force University has unveiled a commemorative plaque. In Ukraine, discussions have repeatedly arisen about creating a national memorial to honor those who lost their lives.

The An-26 crash near Chuhuiv remains the deadliest accident in Ukraine’s military aviation since independence.

