Actor Robert Davi supports Ukraine, slams the war

Ua en ru
Publication time 28 July 2025 10:18
American Actor Robert Davi speaks out on Ukraine war and expresses readiness to visit the country
American actor Robert Davi. Photo: Reuters

Actor Robert Davi commented on the war in Ukraine, expressing his support for the Ukrainian people. He added that he would be willing to visit Ukraine if invited.

He made these comments to Novyny.LIVE at the Laima RendezVous music festival in Jurmala, Latvia.

Robert Davi on Supporting Ukraine

He noted that the war in Ukraine is terrible and wants it to end as soon as possible. He also said that US President Donald Trump supports Ukraine.

"I think it is a heartbreaking situation (war in Ukraine — ed.) that should have never happened. And I buckly blame the American administration during the middle of something else, and I just hope they can come to terms, because enough killings. I just want it to end. And I want, you know, our president in America to support Ukraine and to do the right thing," the American actor emphasized this point.   

Additionally, Robert Davi shared his plans to visit Ukraine in the future. He said that he would come if invited.

"Yes, if I am invited, yes. I know people, I've been to Ukraine before," Davi responded to whether he intends to visit Ukraine.

Olena Khalik - editor-in-chief
Author
Olena Khalik
