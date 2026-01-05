Zelensky responds to Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian areas

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: screenshot

President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the Russian invaders' cynical attacks on Ukrainian cities. The head of state noted that the consequences of Russia's attacks on civilian facilities in Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and other cities are still being addressed.

Zelensky made this statement during his evening address on Monday, January 5.

Advertisement

Zelensky's evening address

The head of state noted that Russia's latest massive attack on Ukraine proves once again that Moscow does not want peace.

"And all of this shows only one thing: Russia does not take seriously the diplomatic efforts that civilized countries are trying to pursue with it. Russia is dragging out the war and trying to inflict as much damage on Ukraine as possible – their strategy is unchanged. Our strategy – the strategy of protecting life – will be strengthened. We are already doing this," Zelensky noted.

Volodymyr Zelensky discussed a series of meetings with the leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine and its soldiers. He also met with Defense Minister Mykhilo Fedorov and Foreign Affairs Minister Andrii Sybiha.

The head of state announced important diplomatic meetings and personnel changes to strengthen Ukraine's position at the negotiating table.

"There was a lot of international work today – we are preparing for meetings in Europe this week. Of course, we are also in constant communication with the team of the President of the United States. Air defense for Ukraine and support for Ukraine are daily tasks, and every day we must deliver results. New decisions will be made in the interests of our state. The Ukrainian negotiating team is working around the clock," Zelensky said.

Read more: