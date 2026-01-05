Russian drone strike kills one at private clinic in Kyiv: photo report

The police are documenting the aftermath of the impact. Photo: Kyiv Police/Telegram

In Kyiv, a man was killed when a Russian drone hit a private clinic in Obolon. The police also recorded at least three injuries.

This was reported by the Kyiv police press service on Monday, January 5.

Advertisement

Russian strike on the clinic

During a Russian air strike on Kyiv on the night of January 5, a drone was seen hitting a building belonging to a private medical center in the Obolon district. The impact caused a fire.

The consequences of the hit on the clinic. Photo: Kyiv police

As of 7:15 a.m., it is known that a man born in 1995 has died. He was undergoing inpatient treatment. The injured include: A 42-year-old woman, who was treated on the spot; and two women, aged 77 and 97, who were hospitalized in serious condition. Police is working at the site of the attack and documenting the aftermath of the Russian strike.

Rescuers are working at the site. Photo: Kyiv police

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that 16 of the 26 patients of this private clinic were transported to municipal hospitals in the city. According to doctors, there are three injured as a result of the attack.

Evacuation of the wounded. Photo: Kyiv police

Read more: