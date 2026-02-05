The "Flamingo" rocket. Photo: AP

The Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a series of precise strikes on a strategic site in Russia's Astrakhan Region—the Kapustin Yar military range. According to Ukrainian sources, Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missiles are being launched from there.

This information was provided by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

AFU strikes key military targets in Russia and occupied territories

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have carried out strikes against critical military objectives within Russian territory and temporarily occupied areas. Precision-guided, Ukrainian-made weaponry was utilized in the operation, specifically the FP-5 "Flamingo" long-range missile.

The attack resulted in several direct hits to a hangar complex used for pre-launch missile preparation. At least one hangar sustained significant damage.

"According to available intelligence, various buildings within the testing range suffered varying degrees of damage; one hangar is substantially damaged, and a portion of the personnel has been evacuated from the site," the General Staff of the AFU reported.

The General Staff further detailed several successful engagements across various sectors:

Zaporizhzhia region: A concentration of Russian manpower was hit in the Prymorskyi Posad area.

Southern Slobozhanskyi Direction: A Tornado-S MLRS, capable of striking targets at ranges up to 120 km, was destroyed.

Donetsk region: A Russian logistical hub was neutralized in Makiivka.

Kursk region (RF): A drone command post belonging to the "Akhmat" special forces unit was destroyed near the settlement of Kucherov.

Bryansk region (RF): An electronic warfare (EW) station was disabled near Kister.

Belgorod region (RF): On February 4, a strike was confirmed against an S-400 surface-to-air missile system radar station near the village of Krasnoe.

