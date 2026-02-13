Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky visits joint drone production in Germany

Publication time 13 February 2026 19:05
Ukraine expands drone manufacturing to Germany — Zelensky welcomes support
Volodymyr Zelensky at a company in Germany. Photo: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

During his visit to a German-Ukrainian drone production company, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Germany for its support. According to Zelensky, this cooperation has yielded real results.

Volodymyr Zelensky made this announcement on X.

Ukraine and Germany produce drones together

Zelensky emphasized that Germany has made a significant contribution by supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war. He said that their collaboration with Berlin began with words of support and evolved into tangible results. Now, they are producing a large number of attack drones together in Europe. 

He emphasized that, after the war, these technologies will strengthen the security of all of Europe, including Germany. He also noted that Germany was one of the first countries to provide Ukraine with Patriot systems and other critical weapons.

Additionally, Ukraine and Germany signed defense agreements at the Munich Security Conference. These agreements concern the integration of Ukrainian instructors into the German Armed Forces' schools and combat training centers.

Several memorandums were also signed, including one about establishing joint ventures in the defense industry.

Volodymyr Zelensky Germany military aid drones
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
