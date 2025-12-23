Zelensky discusses peace efforts and EU support with von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

On Tuesday evening, December 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen by phone. The two leaders discussed the EU's recent financial aid to Ukraine, joint pressure on Russia, and the continuation of diplomatic cooperation.

What did Zelensky discuss with von der Leyen?

"I had a very warm and good conversation with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. I am grateful for all the support, assistance, and maximum engagement not only this year, but from the very beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion," Zelensky wrote.

He thanked his counterpart for the decision to provide Ukraine with €90 billion in financial assistance, emphasizing the importance of such support from the EU "at this critical diplomatic juncture."

"Negotiations are currently ongoing that can fundamentally alter the situation, and it is essential to ensure the right pressure on Russia for the sake of peace – joint pressure from all partners," the president emphasized.

According to him, the parties discussed the importance of further supporting Ukraine's resilience and strengthening its position at the negotiating table. They agreed to "maintain contact in the coming days."

"And although the whole world is already looking ahead to Christmas, we do not stop working for a single day toward our shared goal – achieving peace and guaranteeing security. Thank you!" Ukrainian president added.

