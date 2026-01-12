Volodymyr Zelensky and Espen Barth Eide. Photo: Screenshot from video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide for the $400 million aid package. They discussed the PURL initiative and prospects for joint weapons production.

Zelensky announced this on X on Monday, January 12.

Norway is strengthening its support for Ukraine

The president noted that he appreciates Oslo's decision to provide a $400 million aid package. He discussed the current situation of Ukraine's energy sector together with the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Espen Barth Eide. The situation is deteriorating as the Kremlin continues to attack civilian and energy infrastructure daily.

"This is very important and will truly support our people. During a meeting with Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Espen Barth Eide, I thanked him for such substantial assistance and for all the support packages for the military and energy sectors. I thank Norway for its assistance since the very beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression," Zelensky reacted to the aid.

The officials emphasized the importance of diplomacy in achieving a just peace, as well as Norway's participation in the PURL initiative. Zelensky emphasized the importance of further developing the initiative, as well as the significance of the prospect of joint weapons production. They also discussed other projects in the field of military cooperation.

