President of Ukraine speaks with freed Belarusian political prisoners

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that on the morning of December 15 he held a conversation with political prisoners released from detention in Belarus. He noted that their open support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, as well as their clear stance on Russian aggression, is of fundamental importance to him.

Volodymyr Zelensky said this on his X account.

Zelensky speaks with freed political prisoners

The head of state emphasized that such solidarity is of great significance in the context of war. According to him, Ukraine will continue to support everyone who stands up for the defense of the country’s independence and the lives of its people.

"This morning, I spoke with political prisoners released from Belarus. I greatly value their kind words about Ukraine and Ukrainians, as well as their firm and principled stance on Russian aggression. This is important. Ukraine will continue to support everyone who helps us defend our independence and protect people’s lives," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

