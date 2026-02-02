Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 2 February 2026 22:30
Peace talks in Abu Dhabi: Zelensky revealed new details
Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo: Zelensky's Telegram channel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Ukrainian delegation will continue to work on peace initiatives in Abu Dhabi. According to Zelensky, the negotiations have entered the second stage, which includes trilateral meetings and bilateral consultations with U.S. representatives.

Zelensky made this announcement in an evening address on Monday, February 2.

Negotiations in Abu Dhabi

"Our team continues working with the American side so that real decisions for the sake of peace can be scaled up," Zelensky said in the address.

He added that a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation took place today. The delegation has already left for Abu Dhabi, where the meetings are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

The president emphasized that the negotiations have specific content and require further work. Ukraine is prepared to discuss security guarantees and is actively working to restore and develop the country.

"It is important that during this time the United States also decisively supports dialogue – all available opportunities for dialogue – and works with the Russian side accordingly, so that Russian strikes and Russian terror do not derail what can be achieved," Zelensky noted.

Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
