Publication time 27 November 2025 15:44
Zelensky sends Thanksgiving message to Trump, highlights US support
Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and the American people on Thanksgiving. He emphasized the importance of the United States' support for Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

Zelensky published the greeting on X, on November 27.

Zelensky thanked Trump for his support

Zelensky also noted the constructive nature of Ukrainian-American relations and expressed hope for their continued development, particularly in diplomatic efforts to end Russian aggression.

Zelensky emphasized that Kyiv expects to collaborate with Washington to achieve a just peace and long-term security guarantees.

"Wishing a happy and blessed Thanksgiving to Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and the entire American people.We deeply appreciate all the support, which has saved so many lives in Ukraine and helps us defend our independence each day. We are very glad that our relationship is constructive and look forward to further positive progress in diplomacy – to finally end for good Russia’s war against our people," Volodymyr Zelensky wrote.

Volodymyr Zelensky USA Donald Trump Ukraine congratulations Thanksgiving
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Anastasiia Postoienko
