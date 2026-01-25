Volodymyr Zelensky in Lithuania on January 25: the results of the visit of the President of Ukraine to Vilnius

Volodymyr Zelensky, Gitanas Nausėda, and Karol Nawrocki. Photo: AP

On Sunday, January 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an official visit to Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. The head of state participated in events commemorating the anniversary of the January Uprising and held a series of meetings with various leaders, including Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Polish President Karol Nawrocki. He also delivered a speech.

Zelensky's speech in Vilnius

The Ukrainian leader delivered a speech in Vilnius that ended with applause. He stated that the wars Russia waged in the 20th century were a consequence of the indifference of the "strongmen" of the 19th century. The president also sarcastically noted that Alexander Lukashenko's favorite dog, a shih tzu named Uma, has more rights than the Belarusian people.

Note that Zelensky's speech took place during events commemorating the 163rd anniversary of the January Uprising. The January Uprising was a revolt that took place from 1863 to 1864 in the former Rzeczpospolita against the Russian Empire. Ukrainians, Lithuanians, Poles, and Belarusians participated, and the uprising ended in defeat.

The Ukrainian president shared photos on social media of the commemoration of fallen January Uprising participants at the Rasos Cemetery in Vilnius.

Flowers are laid in memory of the participants of the January Uprising. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

"This is the European rule: people matter. Nations matter. Cultures matter. Russia does not matter—because anyone who stands against peoples has always lost historically.

Eternal memory to all who were killed during the January Uprising. Eternal honor to all who fought for freedom for their peoples," Ukrainian president wrote.

The Zelenskys are on a visit to Vilnius. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Zelensky meets with Nausėda and Nawrocki

The president said he held an important conversation with his counterparts from Lithuania and Poland. He stressed that it is crucial today to unite efforts and maximize cooperation. The leaders discussed energy support for Ukraine, strengthening air defense—particularly the production of interceptors—the development of the European PURL and SAFE programs, Ukraine's accession to the EU, and Kyiv’s diplomatic work with partners, especially the United States.

Zelensky also briefed Nausėda and Nawrocki on the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia that took place in the UAE on January 23–24.

"I thank the peoples of Lithuania and Poland, and their leaders, for all expressions of support for our people—above all, energy support. Every bit of assistance matters and is deeply valuable," the president said.

Briefing by the Presidents of Ukraine, Lithuania, and Poland

Host President Gitanas Nausėda emphasized that Ukraine should join the European Union by 2030. He explained his reasoning and noted that this would strengthen security for both Ukraine and Europe.

For his part, Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine would be ready for EU membership in 2027. He also stressed that the end date of the war depends on concrete, legally binding security guarantees, adding that the document outlining these guarantees is 100% ready.

President Karol Nawrocki also commented on the timeline for Ukraine’s EU accession, noting that it is a very lengthy process—something Poles know well. He added that Russia poses a threat to Europe.

It is also known that Zelensky visited Lithuania on his 48th birthday. Nausėda used the occasion to congratulate the Ukrainian president during the press conference, saying it was symbolic to celebrate a birthday in Lithuania, where Ukraine has many friends.

Who else did Zelensky meet in Lithuania?

The president noted that he met with Lithuanian Health Minister Maria Jačėnaitė, as well as volunteers Jonas Ožlauskas and Edmantas Jakilaitis from Lithuania who are helping Ukraine.

"We are proud to have such strong friends and such support. I am grateful that you have been helping our people from the very beginning of the war. Thank you for everything you have been doing since 2014. But what’s most important is that since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainians have not felt alone," Zelensky wrote.

I met with Lithuania’s Minister of Health, Marija Jakubauskienė, and Lithuanian volunteers Jonas Ohman and Edmundas Jakilaitis, who are helping Ukraine and our people.



We are proud to have such strong friends and such support. I am grateful that you have been helping our people… pic.twitter.com/rEjpQYtpSf — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 25, 2026

