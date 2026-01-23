What does the $800 billion Prosperity Plan for Ukraine entail?

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: REUTERS

Details of the Prosperity Plan, the $800 billion initiative from the European Union and the United States for Ukraine, have been made public. The project outlines a 10-year recovery plan for Ukraine.

This information was published in a Politico article on Friday, January 23.

Prosperity Plan for Ukraine: details

According to three European officials and diplomats, the 18-page document outlines a 10-year recovery plan for Ukraine, including its accelerated path to EU membership.

The officials and diplomats state that this is the same document that the European Commission sent to EU member states before the January 22 summit for review.

According to Politico, the financing strategy covers the period up to 2040. The article also mentions a "100-day plan" for launching the project.

However, the publication notes that it will be difficult to attract external investments to Ukraine until the war ends.

The Plan of Prosperity was reportedly developed based on an idea from the "Plan of 20 Points," which was in turn based on former U.S. President Donald Trump's initial "peace plan."

"The U.S. is set to play a prominent role in Ukraine’s recovery. Rather than framing Washington primarily as a donor, the document positioned the U.S. as a strategic economic partner, investor and credibility anchor for Ukraine's recovery," Politico writes.

Meanwhile, the publication notes that the EU, the US, and international financial institutions, including the IMF and the World Bank, are expected to invest around 500 billion euros in Ukrainian state and private capital over the next 10 years.

Additionally, the European Commission plans to contribute an additional 100 billion euros through budgetary support and investment guarantees within the EU's seven-year budget after 2028. This financing is expected to open the door to investments of up to 207 billion euros.

The United States, in turn, intends to attract capital for Ukraine's reconstruction through the U.S.-Ukraine Investment Fund.

According to the document, the United States plans to invest in valuable mineral extraction, infrastructure, energy, and technology.

