Zelensky orders update to Ukraine's foreign policy plan

Zelensky orders update to Ukraine's foreign policy plan

Publication time 16 August 2025 00:21
Zelensky sets major tasks in high-level government meeting
Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a meeting with the government team, the Office of the President, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov. The key topic was diplomatic work.

The Head of State announced it on Friday, August 15, in X.

Zelensky held a working meeting

As the President noted, diplomatic work remains one of the priority areas today.

"I held a meeting with the Government team, the Office, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council to discuss our diplomatic work — the highest-priority areas. In particular, we addressed the funding of Ukraine's Defense Forces, auditing the effectiveness of coalitions with partners, special formats, the substance of our bilateral relations in key global areas, and our work at the EU level," Zelensky informed.

Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting
Meeting of the President with representatives of the government, the National Security and Defense Council, and the Office of the President. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

In addition, the Head of State gave the government the new instruction regarding Ukraine's foreign policy.

"I instructed that the foreign policy plan be updated for the period through the end of the year. On Monday, I expect the updated plan to be presented," the President said.

Read also:

Zelensky to meet Macron After US–Russia talks in Alaska

Volodymyr Zelensky Office of the President Government NSDC meeting
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
