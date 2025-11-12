Ukraine tracking Russia's global ties — Zelensky orders response steps

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: ZelenskyyUA/X

On Wednesday, November 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky heard a report from Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR). The head of the intelligence agency spoke about the plans of the Russian occupiers for the first half of 2026.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on X.

Advertisement

Head of the GUR Kyrylo Budanov during a conversation with Zelensky. Photo: X/ZelenskyyUA

Zelensky on Budanov's report and Russia's plans

On November 12, Volodymyr Zelensky received a briefing from Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine. According to Budanov, the report contained many non-public details.

Of the information that could be discussed publicly, Budanov reported on the available data regarding Russia's plans for the first half of next year. He also reported on the key aspects of the geopolitical situation around Ukraine.

The president noted that Ukraine is monitoring and limiting Russian ties in key regions around the world.

Additionally, Zelensky and Budanov discussed military intelligence operations with our other forces. The president ordered "certain measures in Ukraine’s interests".

A report was delivered by Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. Many details remain classified. Among the points that can be shared publicly, Kyrylo reported on the available intelligence regarding Russia’s plans for the first half of next year, as well as… pic.twitter.com/Y04GoAmUle — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 12, 2025

Read more:

Ukrainian intelligence has located the stolen children of war

Ukrainian hackers wipe government servers in occupied Crimea