Main News of the day Zelensky orders "certain measures" after intelligence briefing

Zelensky orders "certain measures" after intelligence briefing

Ua en ru
Publication time 12 November 2025 18:30
Updated 18:34
Ukraine tracking Russia's global ties — Zelensky orders response steps
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: ZelenskyyUA/X

On Wednesday, November 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky heard a report from Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR). The head of the intelligence agency spoke about the plans of the Russian occupiers for the first half of 2026.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on X.

defense inteligence of ukraine kyrylo budanov
Head of the GUR Kyrylo Budanov during a conversation with Zelensky. Photo: X/ZelenskyyUA

Zelensky on Budanov's report and Russia's plans

On November 12, Volodymyr Zelensky received a briefing from Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine. According to Budanov, the report contained many non-public details.

Of the information that could be discussed publicly, Budanov reported on the available data regarding Russia's plans for the first half of next year. He also reported on the key aspects of the geopolitical situation around Ukraine.

The president noted that Ukraine is monitoring and limiting Russian ties in key regions around the world.

Additionally, Zelensky and Budanov discussed military intelligence operations with our other forces. The president ordered "certain measures in Ukraine’s interests".

Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
