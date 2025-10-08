Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with representatives of international and Ukrainian investment funds and business associations who took part in the third Defense Industries Forum. They discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in the defense sector and increase investment in weapons production.

The president announced this in X on Wednesday, October 8.

Zelensky announced an increase in the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry

The representatives of ADS Group, AHK Ukraine, Defence Builder, Darkstar, Baryon Investment Fund, MITS Capital, East Office of Finnish Industries, US-Ukraine Business Council, D3 Venture Capital, Double Tap Investments, Resist.UA, UA1, Angel One Fund, United Tech Assets and Invest in Bravery attended the meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Head of State thanked the partners for their support and expressed hope for further strengthening of joint projects.

"We count on continued support for Ukraine. For us, this is one of the new spheres where we can see tangible growth in cooperation and in Ukraine’s defense industry. According to our estimates, in 2026, the production potential for drones and missiles alone will reach 35 billion dollars," Zelensky wrote.

Volodymyr Zelensky meeting with heads of investment funds and business associations. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Meeting participants confirmed their readiness to increase investment in Ukrainian arms production to bolster the state's defense capabilities. They also presented several proposals to stimulate investment. According to the president, these proposals will be carefully considered.

The main areas of cooperation include increasing developments, fostering innovation, and creating new types of weapons. Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine has developments and technologies ready to share with partners and is interested in joint production. Particular attention was paid to controlling technology exports.

"We are also ready to open export platforms for weapons in Europe, the United States, and other countries, provided there is proper control and protection of our technologies," Zelensky added.

