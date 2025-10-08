Zelensky approves new SBU operations against Russian networks

Volodymyr Zelensky and Vasyl Malyuk. Photo: Zelensky/X

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reported on the results of the work of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which continues to carry out effective strikes on enemy military targets. According to the President, Vasyl Maliuk reported in detail on the combat activities of the service and the results of long-range strikes carried out by the SBU.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on X on Wednesday, October 8.

Zelensky noted the success of the SBU's work

According to the President, the SBU is making tangible progress in fulfilling its strategic tasks. In particular, Malyuk reported on the results of long-range strikes carried out by Ukrainian forces. Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine's long-range drone missiles are demonstrating increasing effectiveness, and among the significant achievements is the successful destruction of Russian air defense systems.

The President particularly noted the work of the SBU Special Operations Center "A", which demonstrates high skill and courage in the Pokrovsk sector.

"We note that Russian troops have been ordered to storm our positions at all costs. As a result, Russian losses have increased substantially. The Security Service’s warriors alone – and only in the Pokrovsk sector – are now eliminating more than 100 occupiers per day, not taking into account the results achieved by other components of our Defense and Security Forces," Volodymyr Zelensky noted.

Head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the warriors of the A-Sector eliminated 3,028 enemies last month alone. All of these losses have been confirmed and documented.

Additionally, the Head of State noted that the SBU continues to actively expose and neutralize Russian agent networks within Ukraine. The president approved several new operations aimed at reducing the enemy's military potential further.

"The Security Service of Ukraine continues its work to neutralize Russian agent networks," Volodymyr Zelensky summarized.

