Zelensky held talks with NATO Secretary General

Publication time 15 January 2026 22:11
Zelensky discussed the situation in Ukraine with the NATO Secretary General — details
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Thursday, January 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. They discussed ways to strengthen air defense and respond to attacks on energy facilities.

Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about this on X.

What Zelensky and Rutte discussed

As the head of state noted, they discussed the shelling of energy facilities. In particular, they discussed today's strike on an energy facility in Kharkiv, which left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity and heat. They also discussed strengthening air defense.

"The PURL initiative is helping us a lot in this regard, and we are counting on an increase in contributions this month," Zelensky said.

The president added that he and Rutte also discussed diplomatic work, specifically contacts with partners in the US and Europe.

"We exchanged views on what the next steps should be. We have already achieved significant progress, and it is now important not to slow down. Ukraine has never been – and will never be – an obstacle to achieving peace. Thank you for your support!" the president stressed.

Volodymyr Zelensky Office of the President NATO Ukraine Mark Rutte
Olha Antonovska - editor
Author
Olha Antonovska
