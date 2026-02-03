Zelensky reveals the number of targets Russia launched into the night on February 3

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the consequences of Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on the night of February 3rd. He noted that the enemy had used over 70 missiles and 450 attack drones in the attack today.

The president announced this on X.

Zelensky addressed Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 3

Recovery efforts following the Russian strike across our regions are ongoing. Once again, there was a targeted attack specifically on energy facilities – the Russians used a significant number of ballistic missiles in combination with other missiles, more than 70 missiles in… pic.twitter.com/EymOingPiY — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 3, 2026

The Ukrainian leader said that efforts to address the aftermath of the Russian attack are ongoing in the regions.

He noted that Russia had once again directly struck energy facilities. He said that the Russians used a significant number of ballistic missiles in combination with other types of missiles — more than 70 missiles and 450 attack drones.

Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Vinnytsia were hit during the attack.

As of 9:22 a.m. Kyiv time, the attack had injured nine people. There is damage to residential buildings and energy infrastructure. In Kyiv, apartment buildings caught fire after drone strikes, and a kindergarten was damaged.

"Taking advantage of the coldest days of winter to terrorize people is more important to Russia than turning to diplomacy. And this very clearly shows what is needed from our partners and what can help. Timely delivery of missiles for air defense systems and the protection of normal life are our priority.

Without pressure on Russia, there will be no end to this war. Right now, Moscow is choosing terror and escalation, and that is why maximum pressure is required. I thank all our partners who understand this and are helping us," Zelensky summarized.

