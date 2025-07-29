Zelensky–Carney meeting: what it means for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a personal conversation with the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney. They discussed important issues related to strengthening Ukraine's Air Defense System and sanctions against the Russian Federation.

The President shared the results of the dialogue on July 29 in X.

One of the key points during the conversation between the Ukrainian leader and the Prime Minister of Canada was strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

"I expressed my thanks for the support of our people — military and financial assistance, sanctions against Russia. We discussed our current needs, foremost the strengthening of air defense with additional systems and missiles, as well as increased funding for joint drone production, especially interceptors," Zelensky said.

In addition, Zelensky and Carney discussed Western sanctions against Russia and the results of the third stage of negotiations in Istanbul.

The President of Ukraine also thanked the Prime Minister of Canada for his support for his bill on the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

"I'm grateful to Canada for supporting my bill that guarantees the independence and effectiveness of Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies and prevents any Russian influence or interference in the work of our anti-corruption infrastructure. Mark and I share the same view: it is now essential that the Verkhovna Rada adopt this bill in full on July 31," the President emphasized.

