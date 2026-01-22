Zelensky arrives in Davos: his schedule

Zelensky arrives in Davos — when he will meet with Trump
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum. While in Davos, he is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.
On Thursday, January 22, presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov announced the meeting to journalists.
Zelensky's schedule in Davos
The meeting between Zelensky and Trump is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Davos time.
At 2:30 p.m., Zelensky is scheduled to deliver a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
The Ukrainian president will also participate in a panel session of the International Advisory Council for Ukraine's Recovery, where he will meet with representatives from energy companies.
The head of state is also expected to meet with the president of Switzerland.
His agenda also includes visiting the Future's Frontline exhibition at the Ukrainian House.
The Ukrainian delegation, including Budanov, Umerov, Kylystytsya, and Venediktova, will be present at the Davos event.
