Zelensky arrives in Davos — when he will meet with Trump

Ua en ru
Publication time 22 January 2026 11:41
Zelensky arrives in Davos: his schedule
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum. While in Davos, he is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, January 22, presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov announced the meeting to journalists.

Zelensky's schedule in Davos

The meeting between Zelensky and Trump is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Davos time.

At 2:30 p.m., Zelensky is scheduled to deliver a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Ukrainian president will also participate in a panel session of the International Advisory Council for Ukraine's Recovery, where he will meet with representatives from energy companies.

The head of state is also expected to meet with the president of Switzerland.

His agenda also includes visiting the Future's Frontline exhibition at the Ukrainian House.

The Ukrainian delegation, including Budanov, Umerov, Kylystytsya, and Venediktova, will be present at the Davos event.

Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
