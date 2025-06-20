Zelensky, UN WFP discuss aid for schools and children

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme, Cindy McCain. He thanked her for the organisation's consistent support for the Ukrainian people.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced it on X.

Zelensky met with Cindy McCain

The Head of State also mentioned the late U.S. Senator John McCain, Mrs. Cindy's husband, who often visited Ukraine and publicly expressed his support.

According to Zelenskyy, the meeting focused on further cooperation between Ukraine and the UN WFP, particularly in the areas of child protection and support for educational infrastructure.

The President noted that it is important for the bulk of the aid to go to projects aimed at ensuring security.

"It was important to hear that support from the UN WFP will continue. We are working to ensure that the lion's share of it goes specifically to our children — shelters, school meals, and buses. Our shared goal is for as many families as possible to be able to stay in Ukraine and see their future here," Volodymyr Zelensky summarized.

