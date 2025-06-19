Zelensky, Lagarde discuss how to use Russian frozen assets

Volodymyr Zelensky and Christine Lagarde. Photo: Office of the President

On Thursday, June 19, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde. In particular, the parties discussed the prospects for using Russian frozen assets for the country's needs.

The Head of State announced it on X on Thursday, June 19.

Advertisement

The meeting between Zelensky and Lagarde

The Head of State thanked Lagarde for her visit and budgetary support. According to him, it is important that assistance continues and provides Ukrainians with a normal life wherever possible.

The parties discussed:

The prospects of using frozen Russian assets to meet Ukraine's needs;

Macro-financial stability;

Cooperation with partners;

European integration.

"I thanked her for the $50 billion loan provided this year under the G7's ERA initiative. We are strengthening our coordination with European institutions even further," Zelensky added.

As a reminder, on June 19, the Head of State held a meeting on sanctions policy and joint sanctions and other restrictive measures against Russia with partners.