Ukraine to boost drone production — Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Screenshot from video

On Monday, June 30, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a meeting with the representatives of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense. During the meeting, key issues of the country's defense capability were discussed.

The Ukrainian leader wrote about it on Facebook.

Advertisement

What did Zelensky say about drone production?

According to the Head of State, special attention was paid to the topic of unmanned aerial vehicles.

"As for drones — our domestic production will be ramped up," Zelensky emphasized.

The meeting participants discussed all aspects related to orders, contracts, and available production capacities.

The President announced that during upcoming meetings with partners, he would discuss new investments in Ukraine's military sector, particularly in drone manufacturing. The main priorities remain interceptor drones and unmanned aerial vehicles for long-range strikes.

"The front — everything our warriors on the front lines need, everything that truly holds back Russian assaults," Zelensky emphasized.

He expressed his gratitude to Ukrainian drone manufacturers, developers, and everyone who is actively working on the development of this critically important area.

The President also warned that Russia is increasing the use of drones in its strikes on Ukraine and plans to scale up its attacks. In response, Ukraine is stepping up its preparations to effectively counter this threat.

"We are preparing our countermeasures," Zelensky summarized.

As a reminder, today, on June 30, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a working meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and representatives of the Armed Forces. The main topic of the meeting was the discussion of the current situation on the front line, as well as strategic priorities in the field of national defense.

In addition, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Johann Wadephul.